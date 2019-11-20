MVC reopens 54-acre subdivision public hearing

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) will reopen the public hearing on the large 54-acre, 28-lot Edgartown subdivision project dubbed Meeting House Place after additional offers were made.

The project, which began its development of regional impact (DRI) process in February, significantly altered its design in August after meeting with the commission.

The project proposes to offer a significant contribution to affordable housing by building a cluster of 10 below-market-rate townhouses for first-time homebuyers and “empty nesters,” along with a $1 million contribution to Edgartown affordable housing, and a 1 percent fee paid to Edgartown affordable housing on any future sale of the development’s homes.

In September, the MVC’s Land Use Planning Committee voted to recommend the full commission deny the controversial project — one of the largest the MVC has reviewed. Commissioners felt the Island does not need the proposed 28 4,800-square-foot homes with added garages.

A decision by the full commission has been postponed several times.

On Monday, the MVC received the additional offers from applicant Doug Anderson, who requested the public hearing be reopened.

In a press release, the MVC said it is obliged to consider the revised plans and offers. “This is not an unprecedented action. There have been numerous DRIs that proceeded through many iterations before a final decision was made,” the release states.

The new proposal will be separately labeled on the MVC website. The public hearing is expected to be sometime in January. Updated offers and designs will be put on the MVC website.

The commission has the project on its agenda for Thursday at 7 pm, but will not deliberate or make a decision.