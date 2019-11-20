Open enrollment for Health Connector 

The Massachusetts Health Connector is offering open enrollment through Jan. 23. The Health Connector is Massachusetts’ state-based health insurance exchange, and provides health insurance to residents who do not get coverage through their employer. More than 97 percent of Massachusetts residents have health insurance, a result of the state’s 13-year-old law which sought to ensure everyone in the commonwealth has coverage.

Nearly 290,000 people in Massachusetts get their health insurance through the Health Connector, and about three-quarters of those members are in ConnectorCare, benefiting from both state and federal subsidies to help make premiums and cost-sharing more affordable. For those shopping without financial assistance, the Health Connector year-over-year offers the lowest rates of any exchange in the nation.

The Vineyard Health Care Access Program is the Health Connector’s local Navigator program, and provides application and enrollment assistance to people on the Vineyard for health insurance programs including Health Connector plans. Ever year the Access Program helps close to 4,000 Islanders to apply for insurance, including 1,500 who are enrolled in Health Connector plans.

“People are very grateful to have access to affordable insurance options,” said Sarah Kuh, director of the Access Program. “But the system can be complex and confusing, so we help make the application process easier for them with our trained Navigator staff. Navigators walk you through all of the steps involved, including following up after the application is submitted.”

Islanders can contact the Access Program by calling 508-696-0020, sending an email to info@mvhealthcareaccess.org or going to mvhealthcareaccess.org. The Access Program is a service of Dukes County and the towns of Martha’s Vineyard.