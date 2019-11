Awardwinning screenwriter Arnie Reisman tells the story of his nationally recognized screenplay, “Rembrandt Has Left the Building,” at the West Tisbury library on Monday, Nov. 25, at 7 pm. Co-written with Nat Segaloff, Reisman’s piece is based on the world’s biggest unsolved art heist in history. The piece offers compelling perspectives on who stole the paintings and why they will most likely never be recovered. This event is free and open to the public.