Robert G. Parkhurst, 67, of Edgartown died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was married to Kayla J. (Gault) Parkhurst.

His memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Donations in his memory may be made to the P.A. Club Benevolent Society, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.