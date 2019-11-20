Tribal election could go to recount 

Cheryl Andrews-Maltais has been re-elected to serve as chairperson of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), but a recount may be called for by write-in candidate Kevin Devine because of a close vote.

According to an official statement from Andrews-Maltais, the tribe needs to wait and determine if there is going to be a recount challenge according to the Election Ordinance before certifying the election.

“I am very pleased with the outcome of our elections,” Andrews-Maltais wrote. “Due to the tight nature of the results for the chairperson’s seat due to a write-in, we’re not completely done with our election process for chairperson.”

“I am looking forward to finally certifying the election, so we can put it behind us and move forward. And since we are of one people, I am looking forward to us all working together for the betterment of our entire tribal family,” Andrews-Maltais wrote.

Devine responded to an email saying he would call The Times, but did not follow through.