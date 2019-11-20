West Tisbury: The beginning of a brand-new year.

I looked outside one night last week, and saw wet clumps of snow blowing across my windows. It didn’t last long, just enough time for me to yell to Mike, “It’s snowing!” Hard to believe it’s cold enough to snow, that Thanksgiving is only a week away, that it will be December, the winter solstice, Christmas, the end of this year, and the beginning of a brand-new year.

I have tried to get started early enough on holiday chores, usually being last-minute, and usually not doing it all, the “perfect” Christmas in my mind and intentions. But this year will be different. Several presents are spread across our dining room table, ready to be wrapped, put into boxes, shipped off to my niece and my brothers, to off-Island friends. I really want to get it all done early this year.

Being the week before Thanksgiving, here is the annual reprint of my corn pudding recipe.

Preheat oven to 375°

Mix together well:

1 16-oz. can creamed corn

1 16-oz. can corn kernels, drained

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup sour cream

½ stick of butter, melted

1 package of Jiffy Corn Muffin mix

Pour mixture into a casserole dish. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the center is set.

This is such an easy recipe, easy to double for a big group or potluck. I will make it, as always, for the town party. Margaret Gallagher called to tell me the date has been set for Friday, Dec. 13. She and her husband, Jerry, are in charge this year. They are looking for volunteers to help, so please call them at 508-696-9686 and let them know what you will be able to do. Then put it on your calendar, and come to the party.

At the library this week:

Thursday, Nov. 21, 10:30 am, Laura Jordan’s Little Bird music and movement class for children. At 4:30 pm, a drop-in poetry writing workshop with Donald Nitchie and Spencer Thurlow.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10:30 am, the monthly Lego Club for all ages.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 3:30 pm, a Community Poetry Reading hosted by West Tisbury poet laureate Spencer Thurlow. Everyone is invited to read a poem you have written, or a favorite by another poet, or just come to listen and enjoy.

Monday, Nov. 25, 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky’s Balance Workshop. At 7 pm, the West Tiz Book Club, organized by Susan Desmarais, will meet to discuss “Another Einstein” by Marie Benedict. Also at 7 pm, Arnie Reisman will talk about his original screenplay, “Rembrandt Has Left the Building,” about the art theft at Boston’s Gardner Museum.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 4:30 pm, Lynn Thorp will lead a Sign Language Learning and Practice Circle.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, stop by the library to take out plenty of books and other materials, as the library will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

As I am writing, I can hear Mike outside splitting wood. It’s his customary Sunday afternoon chore. The house is cozy and warm from a fire in our wood stove. As the days get dark so early now, it’s comforting to come home at the end of the day to start a fire and turn on some lights, to settle in for the evening. I treasure this quiet time of year, my favorite season.

There are already houses with their Christmas lights up and brightening the nights. The day after Thanksgiving, people will start decorating in earnest. Then driving around the Island will offer a nightly entertainment.