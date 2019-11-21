Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard is always there with a helping hand — and an open heart. Thus, the name of their annual fundraiser, Handmade from the Heart, says it all. Hospice relies entirely on the community, which teams with creativity to contribute all the handmade goods for sale.



As in the past, Hospice invites artisans, candlestick makers, knitters, and bakers to contribute items they fashion by hand. They seek unique jewelry, knitted items, paintings, photographs, Christmas ornaments, baked goods, and more. And this year, as before, there are knitting and quilting groups busily working away to finish their items in time for the Dec. 14 event.

Handmade from the Heart supports one of the Island’s important institutions — one that is in the tenderest time of need. “Our mission is to provide quality hospice and bereavement services without charge to all who are facing serious illness, grief, and death,” said Thomas Hallahan, executive director of Hospice Martha’s Vineyard. “We provide personalized care at home, the hospital, or extended care facilities and meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of our patients and their families.”

And as the Island grows, so does the need.



“In 2012, Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard served 53 hospice patients over the course of the year,” Hallahan said. “We are on track to serve about 110 patients this year — more than doubling our caseload in just seven years.” And projections suggest that by 2025, they should expect to be serving more than 150 patients every year.



“Handmade from the Heart is about community, not just raising funds for Hospice,” he said. “It is a unique opportunity for artisans, knitters, potters, and bakers to contribute and support the mission of Hospice. The day offers a warm and welcoming space for friends and supporters of Hospice to gather and enjoy the holiday spirit.”



And he wants us to know, “We could not do what we do without your support! Thank you for supporting us over these past 38 years.”

Handmade from the Heart takes place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the holiday festooned Dr. Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown from 10 am to 3 pm, where in addition to the abundance of handcrafted gifts for sale, there will be treats at the Hospice-tality Café.