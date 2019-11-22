Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Pond Front Gift Ideas

1 of 8

Real Estate Confidential is a weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears each Friday in The Minute.

With the holiday buying season fast approaching, you may have begun thinking about the perfect gift for the perfect someone even if that someone is you! I am not certain what the most expensive item Neiman-Marcus has ever sold is, but a pond-front home on Martha’s Vineyard probably bests it by a lot. (This year is a $700,007 Aston-Martin”.) Start thinking bigger, much bigger.

When some of you think waterfront, it might be distant views over open ocean as portrayed in the movies. Most waterfront homes on the Vineyard are just slightly inland with what has become my favorite views. Pond front and lake front properties overlooking an enclosed lake or open harbor bay have more picturesque and active views over sand dunes, barrier beaches and out to open ocean or the mainland. Living next to the ocean can be very exciting and relaxing with many ocean activities to enjoy in the summer and shoulder seasons and I still enjoy lying on the beach enjoying the warmth of the sun (kind of a nice thought today) and drift to sleep listening to the roar of the ocean.

Pond front living is a different experience from ocean front. You usually have some protection from the elements, making year-round use a much more comfortable experience. There might be easy kayaking and swimming access yet still short distances to beautiful, sandy beaches come summer. Some of the older homes may provide an opportunity to expand and create a family compound without tide concerns of open ocean living and flood insurance. Most of the following homes are already renovated, sited for perfect enjoyment and move in ready.

Currently the pond front market on the Vineyard begins at under $1 million and stops just shy of $100 million, with a wide range of values in between. The linked website page stops at 6 million dollars and please do not hesitate asking about other pond front opportunities.

20 West Chop Lane with its panoramic views over Vineyard Sound and the Elizabeth Islands, frontage on Mink Meadows Pond, and a tranquil wooded setting with beautiful mature plantings is a serene Island retreat. In addition to seven bedrooms, the home features separate guest quarters and a screened porch. The quite dramatic great room has soaring cathedral ceiling, brick fireplace, and a wall of windows framing the dramatic sunset water views. You will have access to sandy Mink Meadows Beach and Mink Meadows Golf Course and short distances to West Chop Woods, Lake Tashmoo, and Vineyard Haven Yacht Club. When we tour the property, be certain to ask about available flexible financing.

21 Squibnocket Road, perched above Squibnocket Beach and Pond, is an idyllic beach house with amazing views of the Atlantic and shoreline out to Squibnocket Point. The home has been renovated top to bottom yet retains the beach cottage feel yet has a finished lower level which includes a spacious recreation room perfect for a media room or family gathering spot. The property is surrounded by stone walls, a bluestone patio facing the Atlantic, and a path to the Pond. Walk to the beach, kayak in the pond, or just sit out on your patio watching the day unfold, osprey fish and surfers ride the waves.

On the waterfront in a treasured natural setting is 24 Litchfield Road, offering breathtaking views from its high perch above the protected cove of Caleb’s Pond. You can enjoy boating, swimming, paddle boarding, fishing, clamming, scalloping, birding and more from your waterfront or an association beach nearby. Windows and decks provide light and dramatic water views throughout and the house offers a casual sense of ease and relaxation down to enjoying sparkling sunsets. All this is within one mile of the Chappy ferry, allowing for an easy stroll or bike to downtown Edgartown.

On a short walk from Alley’s down Music Street in West Tisbury sits one of the most unique properties available on an island full of surprises. Sitting on the edge of Looks Pond is an “Enchanted Cottage” at 42 Looks Pond Way. The living space is as unique as the property with one section housing a living room with a fireplace and a spacious master bedroom suite overlooking the gardens and pond connected to a second section containing 4 bedrooms with a separate kitchen. Perfect for extended family and friends. The grounds are the most enchanting of all with a bridge to a private island containing a gazebo, trellises and fences fashioned from natural trees and branches plus gardens and park-like pathways. The property is both breathtaking with beautiful vistas yet peaceful with a character that fits the environment.

