Tappé tapped to design renovated Tisbury School

Tappé Architects, a Boston-basd firm that worked on the Edgartown library, has been tapped to design the renovation and addition for Tisbury School.

At a Friday morning meeting, the Tisbury Board of Selectmen and Tisbury School Committee, endorsed the decision by the Tisbury School Building Committee to select the firm from among three that applied for the job. Turowski 2, the firm that worked on the failed new school project, and Arrowstreet also bid on the project.

Members of the building committee spoke about Tappé in glowing terms highlighting the thoughtful approach taken to answering questions during the interview process. All three firms were excited about the possibility of restoring the vintage building, Rachel Orr, building committee chair, said.

This story will be updated with more details about why the firm was selected.