100 percent renewable MV

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will present the next event in the “Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” series. According to a press release, this month, Rob Hannemann, chair of the Vineyard Sustainable Energy Committee (VSEC), will speak about the vision of the Vineyard becoming a 100 percent renewable-energy island by 2040. His group is comprised of representatives from all of the towns’ energy committees.

This is an Island-wide campaign to adopt shared goals for greenhouse gas emission reductions and transform our energy infrastructure to ensure a more sustainable and resilient future. VSEC’s nonbinding resolution will be on town meeting warrants this spring.This event is free and open to the public.

“Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” is a monthly series intended to help the Island community prepare for, adapt to, and be part of solutions to the climate crisis. This series is presented by the Island Climate Action Network.