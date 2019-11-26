5K for KJ on Saturday

The 15th annual 5K for KJ Cross-Country Scholarship Race/Walk gets underway at 10 am on Saturday on the cross-country course at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The race through the Manuel Correllus State Forest was established in honor of former MVRHS student and cross-country runner Kevin H. Johnson, who died in an automobile accident on Martha’s Vineyard in 2004 at the age of 16.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Kevin H. Johnson Cross-Country Scholarship Fund, which provides $1,000 scholarships for two members of the MVRHS cross-country team upon graduation, to use toward college.

Preregistration at runsignup.com ends at 11:59 pm on Nov. 29, and the entry fee is $25. Race-day registration ($30) begins at 8:30 am in the high school cafeteria.