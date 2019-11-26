Bridge results

Thirteen pairs competed in an upgraded club championship game at the Nov. 18, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club. Finishing in first place were Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear, followed by Rich Peia and John O’Keefe in second, Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in third, and Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman in fourth place. Tied for fifth place were Lolly Hand and Diane Drake, and Diana Dozier and Gerry Averill.

At the Nov. 19, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine pairs competed in an upgraded club championship. First place overall went to Rich Peia and John O’Keefe, followed by Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in second place, Dave Donald and Michel Riel in third, and Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in fourth.

And at the Nov. 21, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, eight pairs competed. Dave Donald and Rich Colter finished in first place, followed by Sandy Lindheimer and Barbara Besse in second, and Carol Whitmarsh and Bari Boyer in third.

No game will be held next Thursday due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Games will resume Dec. 5 at the Island Bridge Club from 2 to 5:30 pm, held at the Oak Bluffs Senior Center. All are welcome. Set your calendars.