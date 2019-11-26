Chilmark : Happy Thanksgiving, one and all

Happy Thanksgiving, one and all. I enjoy this holiday (think food), and am thankful for my small family and friends. I have celebrated Thanksgiving so many ways over the years, beginning by attending the family holiday of my mother’s best friend from eighth grade while growing up, then having my mother and brother join me, and about 20 friends for our potluck Thanksgivings, and then hosting my own for years. Now we do our turkey on Christmas, and have visited friends in New York for the past two years, shifting the year my husband spent the holiday at MGH. Whether you have family or not, it’s always a good excuse to gather with friends for a shared meal.

Island schools are closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Friday, Nov. 29.

The 50th Chilmark Potluck Jam is on for Saturday, Nov. 30 — I’m guessing 6 pm on — with a stellar holiday lineup of locals. Heather Goff has all her new tiles, and a handful of mugs, up on her Etsy shop: Check out http://bit.ly/GoffEtsy.

The Outermost Inn lunch is an absolute delight this week, Friday through Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. There’s takeout too, and no reservations necessary unless your party is six or larger. On Sundays, enjoy brunch from 10 am to 2 pm. You can check its Facebook page for more info. Don’t forget the stores at the Cliffs are open 11 am to 4 pm Saturday and Sunday, up until Christmas.

Do some holiday shopping on Basin Road at Fo’c’s’le Locker (Dec. 10 on), the Copperworks of Martha’s Vineyard (the-copperworks.com), and if you like photography, at Under the Surface Gallery (benjaminmccormick.com).

A veterans representative on our Cemetery commission is needed, who is a Chilmark resident and has served in the armed forces for a minimum of 90 days including at least one day of wartime service. Please contact our town clerk, Jenifer Christy, or Sally Cook from the commission at 508-645-2107.

Chilmark Chocolates has a 5-pound-per-week limit in order to keep up with demand. They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and then open regular hours. Feel free to call your order in ahead, 508-645-3013.

Chilmark Community Church Pizza nights ended Tuesday, and hot suppers at 5:30 pm will be served weekly except for Christmas and New Year’s. All ages welcome to enjoy food, fun, and Bananagrams. Tuesday mornings, join Nan Doty at 8 am for Qigong/tai chi. Thursday Strings from 10 to 11 am is a drop-in — bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group at noon.

Relax with Cathy Garfinkle at the Yoga Barn, where she is offering Restorative Yoga on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 3 to 5:30 pm; preregister with catgarfinkle@me.com or text/call 203-253-2261. Tickets are $35. Cathy promises “a peaceful afternoon of deep inner listening to make space for a calm body, a clear mind, and an open heart.”

The Chilmark library will close at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Contemporary Poetry Book Club meets on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3 pm, and will discuss “Selected Poems of Frank O’Hara.” On Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2 pm stop by the Information Clinic and Meet-and-Greet with the Up-Island Council on Aging (Howes House). On Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 5 pm join photographer Michael Blanchard for a book talk about “Through a Sober Lens.” Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Afterschool crafts with Irene are on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Food for Fines is on at our library, or just bring your unexpired donations to the purple Food Pantry collection bin opposite the circulation desk.

Lia Kahler has organized another Offerings of Music and Light at the Chilmark Community Church, with free programs to “brighten the darker days, including carols, candle lighting, and refreshments.” On Sunday, Dec. 1, at 5 pm enjoy performers Philip Dietterich, organ; Jan Heyer, cello; Martha Hudson and Lia Kahler, singers; Jesse Keller, dancer; Susan Klein, reader; Serendipity, doo-wop trio; and Thursday Strings, folk music. Come early for good seats.

Pathways Arts hosts the first We Dance at Pathways event with a dance film performance by past recipients of a Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council Grant, followed by a community DJ Dance Party, on Friday, Nov. 29. Tuesdays continue the Writing and Poetry Series. All evening programs begin at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm. All events are free, donations welcome. Learn more about presenting and offerings at pathwaysmv.org.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, support Friends of Family Planning by heading to Cinnamon Starship and Friends Pop-Up Brunch at Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Firefighters Association is updating its list of our local kids for Santa’s visit. Please submit the names of anyone from newborn through fifth grade who is new to town to Katie Carroll at squidrow@vineyard.net.

Have a great week, and enjoy the holidays.