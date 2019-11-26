Edgartown: Full bellies, and even fuller hearts.

Holiday weeks are rough ones when it comes to column writing. No sooner do I submit one when the early deadline for the holiday week pops up. I’m just not eloquent enough to come up with two fabulous columns within three or four days. Or even one, for that matter. I apologize if you missed this week’s deadline, but because Thanksgiving is on a Thursday, our deadline is the Friday before that.

The Federated Church will be holding Wreath Workshops on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Dec. 2 through 4, from 9 am until 4 pm, at the Parish House at 45 South Summer St. Help make over 75 all-natural and hand-decorated wreaths, to be sold at the Festival of Wreaths on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 until 7 pm. This is a benefit for the preservation and maintenance of the 1832 Sara Joy Mayhew Parsonage. If you wish, you may purchase the wreath you make at the workshop for $70 the day of the workshop. Experience is useful, but not required,as there are many projects to work on, and many hands make light work. Call 508-627-4421 for more details.

And next, mark your calendars now to save the date of Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 pm, for the annual Festival of Wreaths, at the Federated Church Parish House, 45 South Summer St., in Edgartown. Stop by the Meetinghouse to see over 75 all-natural, hand-decorated wreaths for sale for $50 to $70, or more if you choose. There is no cost to go and look. Viewing the wreaths and smelling the fresh-cut evergreens will certainly put you in the Christmas spirit. You can also stop by the Parish House for beverages and hors d’oeuvres while you view our terrific raffle and auction items. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the 1832 Mayhew Parsonage at 75 South Water St. For more information, call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out the TFC Times on our website at federatedchurchmv.org.

Get your racing shoes on for the annual Turkey Trot 5K Road Race that begins and ends at the Oak Bluffs Police Station on Thanksgiving morning. Registration starts at 7:30 at the M.V. Chowder Co., and the race kicks off at 8:30. This is a benefit for the Oak Bluffs School eighth grade class. And, just as important, burns some calories so you can eat more later. The entry fee is $20.

Felix Neck is offering up its 39th annual Fall Festival on Nov. 29 from 11 am until 3 pm. This celebration of fall is a Vineyard tradition, held the day after Thanksgiving. The fee is $6 to $10 each.

In case you didn’t get enough racing in on Thursday, Saturday, Nov. 30 offers up the annual Thanksgiving 5K Run/Walk for KJ, sponsored by MVRHS cross-country team. Proceeds benefit the Kevin James Scholarship Fund, a fund created in the memory of a former MVRHS cross-country runner. The 5K Run/Walk through Manuel F. Correllus State Forest starts at 10 am. Entrance fee is $20 if you preregister, and $25 the day of the race. There is a family cap of $60.

It’s a slippery slope into the Christmas and Hanukkah season from here. If you are getting a jump on your holiday shopping, remember that the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association is holding its annual Stuff a Bus Toy Drive on Dec. 14, during Christmas in Edgartown Festivities. If you’re able to, maybe you could pick up an extra toy or two to donate to this great cause.

The Edgartown School Winter Concert is next Thursday, Dec. 5, starting at 6:30 pm. Head on over to the school gym and enjoy the holiday cheer. The littles absolutely adore getting dressed to the nines, and they are just adorable performing up on stage. It’s a great way to set your holiday spirit aglow.

I guess that’s it for this week. I wish you all a joyous and yummy Thanksgiving. May you have wonderful celebrations with your family and friends, full bellies, and even fuller hearts.