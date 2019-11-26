REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Nov. 18 – 22

Chilmark

Nov. 20, Robert P. Alden and CIBC National Trust Co., trustees of the Stonewall Realty Trust II, sold 140 State Rd. to Gene R. Liebel for $4,400,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 20, Island Gem LLC sold 34 Cow Bay Rd. to OldFaithful LLC for $11,250,000.

Nov. 21, Kevin O’Hara, trustee of IATSSCI Trust, sold 20 School St. to Doherty Family Real Estate Management LLC for $4,400,000.

Nov. 22, Ralph P. Fargnoli Jr., trustee of the Ralph P. Fargnoli Jr. Trust of 2012, sold 37 Witchwood Lane to Gregory B. Carroll, Eve C. Carroll f.k.a. Eve C. Domont, trustee of the GEC Realty Trust, for $5,200,000.

Nov. 22, Margaret V. Kelley sold 230 Upper Main St. to MV Dream LLC for $1,223,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 18, Nathan K. Ruff sold 3 Nahomon St. to Moustapha Abounadi for $630,000.

Nov. 20, Elza H. Minor Jr. sold 31 Pennacook Ave. to James W. Clark and Linda M.E. Clark for $600,000.

Nov. 20, Mary Lombardi sold 73 Circuit Ave. to Ralph H. Groce III for $1,665,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 18, Westport Art Group Inc. sold 16 Edgartown Rd. to Ann C. Brine and William H. Brine, trustees of the Mabel Johnson Family Trust, for $1,080.

Nov. 20, Christopher Lyman Field sold a 4 percent interest in 4 Elias Ln. to Anna Zaiden Wayne Aposhian and Solon Aposhian for $18,400.

Nov. 20, Peter Marciano sold an 8 percent interest in 4 Elias Ln. to Anna Zaiden Wayne Aposhian and Solon Aposhian for $36,800.

Nov. 22, Catherine W. Day-Carlson, Personal Representative of the estate of Robert C. Day, sold 47 Willow Tree Hollow to Cuttyhunk Avenue LLC for $885,000.