Tisbury: We had a lovely holiday

Heard on Main Street: When you think of all the good things in your life, you will have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Early in our marriage, we moved to Washington, D.C., for Donald’s job. He did not have time off enough to be back in New England for Thanksgiving. We were on our own, and really did not know anyone yet. I hadn’t cooked a turkey yet either. Then I found the local market sold a frozen package of turkey and dressing in a small aluminum pan, the size of a small bread pan. I only had to do the veggies and mashed potatoes and make some gravy. It was delicious, and so good that I am sorry nobody has that now. And Mrs. Smith made the pumpkin and mince pies. We had a lovely holiday, and even had leftovers.

The YMCA will close Thanksgiving Day, but have normal hours otherwise. Free community open house on Friday, Nov. 29, is the annual Turkey Burner. The website lists the 30-minute sample classes that day.

Tai Chi with Derek Notman is offered every Thursday through Dec. 12 at 10 am at the Vineyard Haven library. Beginners are most welcome.

Learn about Carotid Care with Arianna Feldberg on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 pm in the V.H. library. She will explain how measuring the thickness of the inner layers of the carotid artery can detect the plaque responsible for most heart attacks and strokes.

Then at 7 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the VH library, director Thomas Bene will show the documentary “One Big Home,” about how big trophy houses threaten to destroy the Island’s character. Learn how one carpenter tried to work with the community to pass a bylaw to limit house size.

The Minnesingers will sing at the Methodist Parsonage in the Campground on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 am. You are welcome to join the Neighborhood Convention for the event. Bring a sandwich. Drinks will be provided.

Come to Advent Evensong at the West Tisbury Congregational Church at 5:30 pm on December’s first three Wednesdays, Dec 4, 11, 18, at 5:30 pm. Three Contemplative Services, with the Revs. Cathlin Baker and Mary Beth Daniels, and music by Sean McMahon. Childcare is available. If you need a ride, please call the church two days in advance.

’Tis the season. Select from 75 hand-decorated wreaths for sale for $50 to $70 at the Federated Church on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 pm. Stop in the parish house for beverage and hors d’oeuvres while you view the raffle and auction items. Proceeds benefit the 1832 parsonage on South Water Street. More info at 508-627-4421.

Count your blessings — and share. Give from your heart by supporting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family dinner. A donation of $25 provides a Christmas or holiday dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to hungry families on the Island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. Send your $25 check to Family to Family, P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven MA 02568.

Happy anniversary to Anne and Michael Anderson, on Sunday. Big bunches of birthday balloons go out to Barb Peckham on Friday. Can you believe it’s December 1 on Sunday? Wish the best to Porter Fraser and David Grey. Wednesday belongs to Sarah Wajda.

Heard on Main Street: Friends, like quilts, give warmth and comfort.