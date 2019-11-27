Partners Healthcare rebrands to Mass General Brigham

After 25 years as Partners Healthcare, the state’s largest hospital system is changing its name to Mass General Brigham.

Rebranding efforts began one year ago, according to a press release from the Partners website. Partners is the parent company of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

“Our patients are at the center of all we do. The overall aim of our strategy and new name is to create the premier integrated health care system of the future, built on the strong reputations of our academic medical centers,” Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO of Partners HealthCare said in a press release. “We will increasingly work as a single health care system that delivers excellence across the full spectrum of healthcare and is enabled by the strength of research, innovation, new technologies, our valued employees and work we do in communities – work that will impact health worldwide.”

The name comes from the system’s two founding academic medical centers, Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The name change was unanimously approved by board members Tuesday night and announced Wednesday.

“Based on feedback from patients and employees and extensive market research, Partners will begin the work to transition to Mass General Brigham,” the release states.

Partners also owns Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

Messages left with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital were not immediately returned.