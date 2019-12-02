Elaine T. Teixeira, formerly of Newton Centre, passed on November 25, 2019 at JML Nursing Center in Falmouth. She was the daughter of the late Annie and Manuel Teixeira of Newton Centre. She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn A. Teixeira of Newton Centre and her brother, Manuel A. Teixeira of Springfield.

Elaine is survived by her sister, Belmira T. Robinson of Oak Bluffs. Funeral services will be held privately and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs.