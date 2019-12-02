MVC to host climate change presentation 

A special Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, will feature Dr. Philip Duffy, director of the Woods Hole Research Center and a leading thinker on climate science and policy.

Duffy will give a presentation on the current state of the climate crisis and discuss strategies for how the Island can reduce its greenhouse emissions and create more resilient communities. For the past 30 years Duffy has been addressing climate change, speaking with Congress members and the United Nations. He also serves on committees of the National Academy of Sciences and advises state and local policymakers.

The MVC has made climate-planning a top priority and has recently formed a Climate Action Task Force to develop master plans for both eliminating greenhouse gas emissions on Island and adapting to the projected changes to our environment.

“Martha’s Vineyard acknowledges the impacts that we are going to see in the next 20 to 30 years,” MVC Executive Director Adam Turner said in a release about the event. “But this has to be a pragmatic, step-by-step process for the Island. That means identifying the hazards, identifying the priorities, and coming up with realistic solutions that people can agree on.”

Duffy’s presentation is on Dec. 12 at 7 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven. The event is free and will include a discussion with MVC commissioners and will be followed by regular MVC business