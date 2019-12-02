Peter Temple steps down from MVNC role

Peter Temple, the longtime executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative (MVNC), will retire at the end of the month after 13 years of service.

In a letter, the MVNC board of directors thanked Temple for his work with the Island’s nonprofit community.

“Peter jumped right in with his incredible set of skills and passion to help MVNC build a strong set of programs to help improve nonprofit effectiveness in areas of governance, marketing, fundraising, and board development. He became, and helped us become, a trusted voice of the Island’s nonprofit community, and Peter’s capabilities helped us become a “convener” of like-minded nonprofits to collaborate to address Island-wide issues,” the letter read.

Temple accelerated his planned retirement from MVNC after receiving a job offer to manage the business affairs of a friend who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimers.

Temple was involved with initiatives like Arts MV, an arts and culture collaborative, and Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, an elder services organization Temple started with Paddy Moore. Temple was also a member of the Aquinnah Planning Board for many years.

While Temple is planning to retire at the end of the year, he will continue to be involved with MVNC.

MVNC has also begun its search for a new executive director.