Services Thursday for Allan Gerson

On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, Allan Gerson of Washington, D.C., passed away. He was the beloved husband of Joan Nathan; devoted father of Daniela Hope Gerson (Talia Inlender), Merissa Nathan Gerson, and David Henry Gerson (Liv Prior Colliander); beloved brother of Samuel Gerson (Shelley Nathans); cherished grandfather of Aviv Nachum Gerson and Alma Pearl Gerson.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 3 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Cemetery, West Spring St., Vineyard Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Allan’s memory can be made to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society: act.hias.org/page/6048/donate/1.