Shirley J. Robinson, 83, of Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs died on Friday morning, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Her funeral mass will be held in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin St., Vineyard Haven on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 am. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue, in Oak Bluffs. A reception will follow at the PA Club, please bring a dish to share. Donations in her memory may be made to MV Community Services, 111 Edgartown Road; or to Hospice of MV, PO Box 1748, both in Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.