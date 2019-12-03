Earthquake hits near Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station

An earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck 1 kilometer South SouthWest of North Plymouth Tuesday evening, according to a bulletin from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The exact coordinates were 41.957 degrees north, 70.692 degrees west. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.9 kilometers, the bulletin states.

The earthquake was not felt at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, according to Holtec spokesman Patrick O’Brien, who said the plant and spent fuel pool weren’t affected.

But all around Pilgrim, social media was abuzz with reports of a loud bang and rumbling — some people attributing it to snow plows until the earthquake was confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Several reports were in the Bartlett Road area and the Pine Hills development, both within 3 to 5 miles of the plant. Rumblings were also felt in Plymouth Center, according to the social media posts.

One person described it as a “thundering” sound, another saying it “rattled glasses on a rack.”