Here we snow

The Vineyard received a frosting of snow Tuesday morning causing some skidding, spinouts, and a delayed opening at Edgartown Town Hall.

School was in session.

On State Road near Scottish Bakehouse, a tree strained under the pressure of the wet snow (perfect for snowballs and snowman making), forcing cars into the other lane to get around it.

On social media, Oak Bluffs Police urged caution: “Please be careful out on the roads, the snow is making it quite slippery. There have already been several accidents around the island. Please drive slowly, and be cautious!”

Tuesday’s storm follows two days of rain and wind that caused ferry cancellations Monday morning and Monday night.