Aquinnah: Outermost Inn

OK, everyone, we all have one more month to go to the Outermost Inn for lunch and/or Sunday brunch. As of now, the plan is to close on Jan. 6. I have not been yet, but everyone I know is raving about it. Lunch is served Thursday through Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, and Sunday brunch is from 10 am to 2 pm (I’m told one should get there early to get a table on Sundays).

The Aquinnah Artisans Fair is this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm at the Old Town Hall. Get most, if not all, your holiday shopping done this weekend without going down-Island or shopping on Amazon. There will be beautiful jewelry, handcrafted pottery, handmade clothes and bathing suits, natural skincare, baked goods, honey, art, and many other things. The Food Truck will be there on Saturday, and the Orange Peel Bakery will be selling food on Sunday. It promises to be a wonderful time.

The Sargent Gallery is open on weekends, and has a new exhibit featuring photography by environmental aerial photographer Alex MacLean. There is also work by Joel Sartore, Jim Brandenburg, Barbara Norfleet, Ruth Kirchmeier, and jewelry by Jannette Vanderhoop. Hours are noon to 4 pm, by chance and by appointment. Please call 508-645-2776 or text 508-560-7911 to schedule an appointment.

At Pathways this Friday, Dec. 6, filmmakers Angela Andersen and Claus Kleber will screen their documentary, “Inviolable: The Fight for Human Rights,” at 7 pm. On Saturday, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, there will be a collage-making workshop with Cheyanne Vandall; some materials will be provided, but you are encouraged to bring some of your own, along with a pair of scissors. On Saturday night at 7 pm, come and hear some swingy jazz music with the Convertibles, featuring Rich Giaimo, Becky Williams, Steve Turner, Mike Alberice, Steve Tully, and Ray Fallon. Tuesdays are “Writing and Poetry Nights.” Dec. 10 will feature Wayne Miller reading from “Burn Boston Burn,” the story of the largest arson case in the history of the country. Admission is free to all events, and refreshments will be served.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury is looking for children ages 5 through 12 to participate in its annual Christmas Pageant at the Ag Hall on Dec. 24 at 5 pm. There will be approximately four rehearsals, lasting an hour each, between Dec. 16 and 23. While the Christmas story is a Christian story, people of all faiths or no faith are welcome to participate, and attending the church is not a prerequisite. The pageant itself is part of a Christmas Eve service. The deadline to register your children is Dec. 13; to register, send an email to fccowt.pageant@gmail.com.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will present its annual Christmas Faire on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. There will be handcrafted festive holiday decorations, gifts, and homemade baked goods. Lunch is served at 11:30 am, and there is also a raffle. All proceeds of this fundraiser support the work of the church in the Island community.

A special meeting of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) will be held on Dec. 12, and will feature Dr. Philip Duffy, director of the Woods Hole Research Center (WHRC) and a leading thinker on climate science and policy. Duffy will give a presentation on the current state of the climate crisis, and discuss strategies for how the Island can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and create more resilient communities. “Current State of the Climate Crisis” begins at 7 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven. The event is free, and will include a discussion with MVC commissioners, followed by regular MVC business. For more information, visit mvcommission.org/calendar.

Happy birthday to Margie Spitz, who celebrates on Dec. 7!