Court Report: Oct. 25- Nov. 25

Oct. 25, 2019

Philip Guy Smith, Rumford, Maine; DOB 1/28/86, OUI-liquor or .08%, leaving the scene of property damage, reckless operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 4, 2019

Oswaldo Z. Filho, Groton; DOB 4/11/59, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to bench trial.

Nov. 12, 2019

Jonathan M. White, Salem; DOB 11/13/91, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Nov. 14, 2019

Joaquim Dasilva Alves, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/6/76, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay $125 HIF with other fees waived; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Lucas Bonilla, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/1/93, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Tiago F. Mendes, Edgartown; DOB 8/1/83, marked lanes violation: not responsible; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for two years concurrent with count 2; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Tiago F. Mendes, Edgartown; DOB 8/1/83, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days with all fees waived; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Jose Vincente Perdomo Reyes, Edgartown; DOB 6/30/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: not responsible.

Nov. 15, 2019

Christopher Cimeno, Tisbury; DOB 7/29/85, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Tekla R. Silva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/24/61, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Susanna Savoy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/26/70, failure to stop/yield: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Nov. 21, 2019

Nathan J. Manzone, West Tisbury; DOB 8/28/89, possession of class A drug (heroin): continued to pretrial conference.

Rafael J. Robadel, Edgartown; DOB 11/14/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; marked lanes violation: responsible, must pay $100 court cost; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: responsible, must pay $100 court cost; license not in possession: responsible, must pay $100 court cost.

Nov. 22, 2019

Brian R. Dube, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/21/88, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Pierre Armand Erlank, Jupiter, Fla.; DOB 12/27/93, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Raheem Jasel Patterson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/9/93, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Nov. 25, 2019

Zachary Cabral, Marstons Mills; DOB 10/27/88, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Robert J. Connelly, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/14/68, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Dana S. Olcott, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/23/64, breaking and entering a building for misdemeanor: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Dana S. Olcott, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/23/64, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; littering with trash: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.