The FARM Institute hosts a special hands-on wreathmaking course and holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 to 11 am. The class will start with an instructor demonstrating the process of making fresh eggnog, using FARM Institute eggs. Guests will then gather round to create unique wreaths out of foraged evergreens from Trustees properties. Admission is $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers.