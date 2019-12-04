Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Nov. 26 at 6 pm, with 21 players signing up to play in this week’s tournament of six games. You get 2 points for a win, 0 points for a loss, and 3 points for a skunk (a win with greater than 30 points).

First place went to Patricia Bergeron of Edgartown with a 12/5 +148 card; second place was Jack Silvia of Vineyard Haven with a 12/5 +98 card; third place was Beverly Robinson of Edgartown with a 10/5 +84 card; fourth place was Manny Jardin with a 10/5 +23 card, and fifth place was Roy Scheffer of Edgartown with a 10/4 +77 card.

The group as a whole had 11 skunks, and a total of two 24-point hands. The next tournament with be Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the P.A. Club at 6 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm. If you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, please come by and check us out.