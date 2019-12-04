On Friday, Dec. 20 at 3:30 pm, children and families are invited to join the West Tisbury library for a free interactive screening of a fun holiday film about an elf named Buddy (running time 97 minutes). According to a press release, each attendee will receive a bag of treats and props to be used at certain times throughout the movie. This event is free and open to the public. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver.

For more information about this event, please call the library at 508-693-3366, or email lhearn@clamsnet.org.