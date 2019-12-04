‘Vineyard Voices Three’: A book talk with Linsey Lee

On Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a book talk with Linsey Lee, oral history curator at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. According to a press release, Lee will discuss her newest book, “Vineyard Voices Three,” and will play audio and video vignettes of people from West Tisbury who are featured in the book. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Linsey Lee has been collecting oral histories from people of Martha’s Vineyard for more than 30 years. She is the author of “Vineyard Voices — Words, Faces and Voices of Island People” (1998), “More Vineyard Voices” (2006), “Vineyard Voices Three” (2019), “Those Who Serve — Martha’s Vineyard and WWII” (2010), and “Edible Wild Plants of Martha’s Vineyard” (1976 and 1999).



For more information about this event, please call the library at 508-693-3366, or email ogately@clamsnet.org.