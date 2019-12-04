What’s on at the Vineyard Haven library

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 pm

‘Through a Sober Lens’ with Michael Blanchard

Join author and photographer Michael Blanchard as he presents his newest book, “Through a Sober Lens.” Using photography as a form of therapy, Blanchard focuses his lens on Martha’s Vineyard, which he considers home, as well as a place of residence: “The first day I set foot on the Island, I felt a spiritual connection, and didn’t understand why — but later would learn.” The photographs are stunning in this book, but the real magic is when the pictures and words come together. blanchardphotomv.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7 pm

“Historic Tales of Oak Bluffs” with Skip Finley

Skip Finley’s “Town of Oak Bluffs” columns in the Vineyard Gazette were widely popular, thanks to his breezy style and historical content. In this curated collection, Finley presents a chronological telling of how the community became the welcoming seaside resort for a uniquely diverse group of residents and visitors, including five American presidents. Discover how Islanders like Ichabod Norton, Old Harry, and Lucy Vincent Smith helped to define the Island we know today. From the Panic of 1873 to Inkwell and beyond, these witty and whimsical tales prove why this particular spot is featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 pm

Adult Crafts: Glass Etching

In this adult craft, use etching cream to etch a design on ornament and vases. The library will provide all the materials, but feel free to bring your own glassware. For adults and teens ages 12 and up. Sponsored by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library. Free while supplies last.

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 pm

Housing Rehab with TRI

Need some repairs to your home? TRI — The Resource Inc. — has funding opportunities available to eligible residents to pay for critical home repairs including roofing and siding, heating and plumbing, and energy-efficiency upgrades. Visit the TRI web page or contact Melissa Vincent with questions, at 508-696-3285 or melissa@theresource.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7 pm

“Miracle on 34th Street”/Gift Wrapping

Encouraging the holiday spirit for everyone. The library will have wrapping paper and fixings out so patrons can finish up that task while watching the classic holiday film “Miracle on 34th Street.” The Friends of the Library will have a free book giveaway, as well as provide festive snacks. Movie runs 1.5 hours.