Chilmark affirms fire station costs at special election

Chilmark voters went to the polls Wednesday and approved a $440,000 Proposition 2½ debt exclusion.

The funds were unanimously approved on Oct. 28 at a special town meeting to pay for an owner’s project manager, a clerk of the works, and architectural work for a replacement to Chilmark’s Fire Station and a headquarters for Tri-Town Ambulance.

Because the funds require a temporary tax increase, the special town meeting vote was contingent on approval at a special town election. Of 101 ballots cast, 78 were yes, 22 were no, and one was blank, according to a spreadsheet provided by town clerk Jennifer Christy.