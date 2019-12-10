Tree lighting takes a village

To the Editor:

There is a special feeling of friendship and community that happens every year when we come together to help make the Oak Bluffs tree lighting a reality.

I cannot thank everyone enough for their kindness, talent, willingness, and commitment to making this tiny miracle happen year after year. What is that saying? “It takes a village …” Yes, it does.

Please bear with me, as I must thank the Oak Bluffs Fire and Police Departments, Oak Bluffs art teacher Jessica Johns, PTO chair Holly Thomas, Christine Todd, Mike Santoro, Jenn Toppin, Richie Combra Jr., and helpers Holly Alaimo, Deb and Jim Westervelt, Susan Phillips, Luke DeBettencourt, Jamie Douglas, Laurel and Tom Welch, Erin Tiernan, Kathleen Cowley, Paul Mahoney, the Dunkels and the Vineyard Brass Ensemble, Brien Wieland, and Brian Packish. Our town is grateful for a job well done.

I wish you all the merriest and healthiest and most wonderful holiday season, and hope to see you next year — same time, same place.

Renee Balter

Oak Bluffs Association