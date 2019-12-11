Aquinnah: The Aquinnah Artisans Fair

The Aquinnah Artisans Fair held this past weekend was wonderful. There were so many talented artists there from Aquinnah, and other parts of the Island as well. I was lucky enough to be seated next to Anne Vanderhoop for the better part of the day on Saturday, so I got to see everyone who came to the fair because they all stopped by to pay homage to Anne. It wasn’t a bad way to pass the day, I’ll tell you that. The mood was festive and bright. I saw neighbors, friends, and some surprise guests, like my friend Cindy Starks who lives in Arlington most of the time, but has a house in Oak Bluffs. She came with her friend, Tina, whom I also knew but hadn’t seen in years. I also got to catch up with John and Jan Wightman; Jan is thoroughly enjoying her retirement from the high school. Thank you to Gabbi Camilleri, who works to pull it all together, and thanks to all the talented people who came out to sell their wares. I can’t wait for the next one.

The Aquinnah Holiday Party will be on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5 pm. Santa will arrive on his sled, a.k.a. a fire truck, with gifts for all the town children. Please bring a dish to add to the feast, and bring some good cheer. If you would like to help with any aspect of the party — decorations, cleanup, gift elf, etc. — please let me know. Currently, we need a lot of volunteers for decoration and breakdown.

At Pathways this week: This Friday, Dec. 13, Christina Montoya and G Salsa will perform and offer salsa lessons. This will be followed at 8 pm by a “We Dance!” party for everyone, with tunes by DJ Di. Come get your groove on and work off the holiday treats that abound this time of year. On Saturday, Dec. 14, singer, composer, and pianist Kemp Harris will perform on the grand piano. Tuesday night is “Writing and Poetry Night,” with Julia Kidd, Mathea Morais reading from her fabulous new book, “There You Are,” and Ed Grazda, who will give a book talk and film screening of his work “On the Bowery.” All Pathways events start at 7 pm and are free to everyone; refreshments will be served.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will present its annual Christmas Faire on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 to 2:30. Decorate your home with handcrafted, festive holiday decorations; pick up gifts for friends and family. Homemade baked goods for gifts or entertaining will also be available. Come early for the best selection of terrific holiday decor and gifts. Lunch is served at 11:30 am. And don’t forget to buy your raffle tickets for a fabulous Christmas Basket. All proceeds of this fundraiser support the work of the church in our Island community.

Mitzi Pratt, bookbinder, will host an open studio at 5 Moshup Trail on Dec. 15, from noon to 5 pm. There will be unique books for sale, and if you have a book that needs to be restored, Mitzi can give you an estimate. Refreshments will be served. Ten percent of profits will be donated to Island Grown Initiative’s food-waste reduction program.

The National Honor Society is holding its annual children’s book drive. They are looking for donations of gently used and new children’s books. Donations may be dropped off at MVRHS; there is a donation box in the front lobby. The drive continues through Monday, Dec. 16. Books collected will be given out to island children on Dec. 17 at the Edgartown library.

Happy birthday to Matahquas Vanderhoop, who turned 4 (already!) this past Sunday. Happy birthday also to Chris Manning, who celebrates on Thursday, Dec. 12.