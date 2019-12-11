Bridge results

At the Nov. 25, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Rich Peia and John O’Keefe, followed by Barbara Silk and Bea Phear in second, Ency Fokos and Caroline Baum in third, and Joan Perrine and Cecily Greenaway in fourth place. For the Dec. 2 game, nine pairs competed. Bari Boyer and Lolly Hand finished in first place, followed by Barbara Silk and Bea Phear in second, Gerry Averill and Carol Whitmarsh in third, and Barbara Besse and Cecily Greenaway in fourth.

The Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven met on Nov. 28 at 7 pm, with seven pairs competing. First place overall went to Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway in second place, and Gerry Averill and Richard Williams in third. For the Dec. 3 game, six pairs competed. First place went to Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway, while second place was taken by Ency and Robert Fokos.

And for the Dec. 5, 2 pm game at the Senior Center in Oak Bluffs, the Island Bridge Club had 10 pairs competing. Barbara Silk and Bea Phear finished in first place, followed by Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe in second, Diane Drake and Lolly Hand in third, and Dave Donald and Rich Colter in fourth.