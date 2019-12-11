Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the Portaguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs on at 6 pm on Dec. 4. Twenty-nine players showed up to compete in the weekly tournament. Six games are played, with two points for a win, zero for a loss, and three points for a skunk (a win greater than 30 points).

The results: First was Roy Scheffer with a 12/5 plus 135 card; second was Robert Hankenson with a 10/5 plus 81 card; third was Bill Russell with a 10/5 plus 68 card; fourth was Michael Laba, a guest, with a 8/4 plus 54 card; fifth was Sue Madeiras with a 8/4 plus 53 card; sixth was Richard Kelly with a 8/4 plus 40 card, and seventh was Merle Lincoln with a 8/4 plus 32 card.

The group as a whole had 10 skunks, and a total of five 24-point /hands.

The next tournament will be on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the P.A. Club at 6 pm. The doors open at 5:30, and if you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, come by and check us out.