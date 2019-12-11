Memorial Saturday for Robert George Parkhurst

Robert George Parkhurst (“Bob”), 67, of Edgartown passed on Nov. 16, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, with his wife, daughters, and granddaughter by his side.

He was born in Boston to Charles and Bernice (Hirtle) Parkhurst. They then moved to Marshfield, where he grew up and made lifelong friends. After graduating from Marshfield High School, he began his career and passion as a master carpenter.

In the early 1980s he moved to the Vineyard where he made his home. He enjoyed his family, friends, gardening with his wife, and being close to the water. Bob will be remembered for his complete love and devotion to his wife and family.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and by stepson Neil Estrella. He leaves behind his wife, Kayla (Gault) Parkhurst of Edgartown; his daughter Amy Bart and her husband James Rossignol of Pocasset; daughter Caitlyn Parkhurst of Oak Bluffs; stepson Dylan Estrella of Edgartown; stepdaughter Marisa Estrella of Edgartown; his grandchildren, Taybor, Ian, Madison, Madelyn, Miranda, Ryan, Deion, Amera, and Avery; and his sister, Denice Alexander and her husband Yousef, and nephew Jonathan and niece Nathalie, all of Bothell, Wash.

A memorial will be held at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 2 pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the P.A. Club Benevolent Society, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.