Oak Bluffs: Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard

Amid all the rain and predictions of falling temperatures bringing snow and ice, we truly do not know what to expect from day to day. But there are many helping organizations on this Island that assist us through the storms of our lives or of weather. Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard is one of those constants that we can always depend on. As I’m sure you know, our Hospice operates completely on donations, and takes no federal funding. I believe that we are one out of only two such hospice organizations in the country. This ensures that no one is ever turned away or billed, and strong supporters and Hospice volunteers have been able to help cover the major expenses and keep this wonderful organization running.

Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 pm will mark the start of the 23rd annual Hospice concert. “Reflections of Peace”: a Christmas concert to honor and benefit Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard offers traditional music and celebration by local and visiting artists. This concert marks the third year at the Whaling Church. Started 23 years ago as a onetime event, this concert has become a staple in Island holiday celebration. As you know, for the first 20 years concert members gathered and performed in Oak Bluffs. They are now in Edgartown, and are seeing almost all of the original supporters as well as many new ones.

One hundred percent of ticket sales as well as event donations still go directly to Hospice of M.V. If you have questions or need any info, don’t hesitate to contact Tom Hallahan, director of Hospice of M.V. Plan on attending this peaceful musical evening, not only to benefit Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard but also to treat yourselves to a calm interlude in these stressful times.

Congratulations to my neighbor Susie Wallo on her being chosen for the Spirit of the Vineyard Award this year. Susie has dedicated much of her time to assist various organizations and individuals whenever it is needed. I know personally how committed she is to help out, as when I asked her if she would agree to be listed as the first person to be notified in case my life line alert went off, she did not hesitate to consent. Little did she know how she would be challenged as numerous times my alarm went off accidentally, sometimes even when I was not home, so Susie was left to track me down and explain to numerous firemen, policemen, and EMTs what happened, and play detective and attempt to trace my whereabouts. Thanks Susie, for caring and for never getting upset with me.

This past week has been Red Stocking week at our Oak Bluffs School. As many of you know, Red Stocking provides a helping hand to families at Christmastime by providing clothing, food, and gifts to children who otherwise might not be having a joyous holiday. Each day of the week the students are asked to please bring in a small amount of change to fund this program. For the last two days of the week the requests are Thursday a quantity of quarters, and Friday a dollar or a charitable check. All donations are gratefully received, and no amount is too small.

Take a break from your hectic holiday chores and head to our Oak Bluffs library for programs that will relax and entertain you. On Dec. 13, from 3:30 to 4:40 pm join the group as they make delicious stuffed phyllo creations. Every month the library will provide everything needed to assemble a dish to take home and cook later. As there is limited space, please sign up for this monthly program.

Local author Susan Wilson discusses her new book, “The Dog I Loved” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Light bites and beverages will be provided.

The Steamship Authority will be on hand at the library to answer questions and assist Islanders with renewing their Islander profiles on Dec. 20 from 3 to 5 pm.

Head to our Oak Bluffs Council on Aging building on Saturday, Dec. 14, for the Holiday Fair from 4 to 9 pm. There will be many tables to shop from for clothing, jewelry, spa products, and lots of homemade items.

The First Baptist Church is having its annual Christmas Tea Saturday, Dec. 14th, from 1 to 3 pm. Adults tickets are $10, and tickets for children under 12 are $5. There will also be a white elephant table.

Save the date on Sunday, Dec. 15th: Following the Federated Church Sunday service, the Haiti PeaceQuilts project will hold a special sale leading up to Christmas, from 11:30 am to 4 pm, in the church Parish House. And on Sunday, Dec. 15, the church will host its fifth annual Old-Fashioned Carol Sing from 3 to 3 pm as part of the Christmas in Edgartown events. Peter R. Boak, minister of music, will accompany the singers, and take requests.

Please take notice that the deadline for submissions for the Dec. 26 edition is Dec. 18 because of the Christmas holiday.

We send birthday smiles to Peter Tennant on Dec. 13, Pat Law, Livy Rogers, and my daughter-in-law Debra Alley on Dec. 14, and Mike Marchand on the 15th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.