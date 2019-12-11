Tappé Architects to be introduced to community

The Tisbury School building committee will hold a meeting on Dec. 17, at 6 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center, to introduce Tappé Architects to the community.

The Boston firm, which has also worked on the Edgartown library, was chosen out of four architectural firms to design the renovation and addition for the Tisbury School.

Architects from Tappé will be present at the meeting to answer questions and have an open dialogue with the community of Tisbury.

In a Times report, the Tappé team was described by Tisbury School building committee chair Rachel Orr as taking a thoughtful approach to answering questions during the interview process.