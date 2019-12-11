Tisbury: ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Heard on Main Street: Remember that Santa can appear in mysterious disguises, such as the uniform of FedEx or UPS, or even the Post Office.

Get the latest news about the current state of the climate crisis at 7 pm tonight, Thursday, Dec. 12. The speaker is Dr. Philip Duffy, director of the Woods Hole Research Center, at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

Someone reminded me the other day that questions were raised when we built our new hospital. People wondered whether the shoreline was such a good location for a hospital. There are lovely views from some of the windows.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury presents the Christmas Pageant on Christmas Eve at the Ag Hall. Last year 900 of you came to the service. An offering is collected to help those on the Island facing eviction, hunger, or emergencies. This year the church is also asking for help to cover the fixed expenses of the pageant (rental fee for Ag Hall, sound and lighting, police officers for traffic, and pageant costumes) at gofundme.com/f/help-us-share-christmas-joy-ag-hall-christmas. We can all enjoy this holiday treat.

They are also looking for potential angels, shepherds, sheep, cows, and wise people (and a donkey and camel)! If your child is age 5 by Sept. 1, and would like to be in the pageant, let them know by tomorrow, Friday, Dec 13. Questions to fccowt.pageant@gmail.com. All ages and faiths are welcome to the Christmas Eve service.

The Christmas Faire at the West Tisbury Church from 9:30 to 2:30 on Saturday, Dec. 14, features fresh wreaths and table greens as well as baked goods, gifts, and vintage jewelry. The proceeds benefit outreach to the Island.

The Vineyard Haven library will hold a free Glass Etching workshop for adults at 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 14. Learn to etch a design, and feel free to bring your own glassware. Materials provided while they last.

You can learn about funding opportunities for critical home repairs from TRI – The Resource Inc. — at 2 pm on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Vineyard Haven library. See their webpage, or call Melissa Vincent with questions at 508-696-3285 or melissa@theresource.org.

Check out the Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 at the Tisbury Senior Center, with Susan Klein, the storyteller, with “Folklore Memories of Past Christmases.” There will be door prizes and refreshments, with DJ Donald Rose and music for the holidays.

I can’t do everything I used to do. Nor everything I want to do. But that makes Christmas gifts a little easier this year. I can’t do a tree by myself. But as I was enjoying the wonderful memories that come with getting out the decorations, I realized that I can pass on some treasured gifts that used to spruce up my tree. It feels right to pass these on to members of the families of those who brightened my holidays for years in the past.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, join the Old-Fashioned Carol Sing from 2 to 3 pm in the Federated Church. Cookies and cider will be served after. This free event is for all ages, as part of Christmas in Edgartown. Also that day, Haiti PeaceQuilts holds a sale at the Federated parish house from 11:30 am to 4 pm.

I am getting excited about my daughter’s visit this Christmas. The rest of the family will come down for a couple of days as well. But this year’s best Christmas present is my daughter’s plan to move from Colorado to Connecticut.

Also at the library, “Miracle on 34th Street” will play in the background at 7 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 17, while you finish wrapping your holiday gifts. Free wrapping paper, book giveaway, and festive snacks.

Do you know? What does your county do? Keith Chatinover, Dukes County commissioner, will answer questions, hear concerns, and talk about county government and services at 6:30 pm next Thursday, Dec. 19, again at our library.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out to Kayla Pachico on Friday. Happy birthday to Ken Beebe on Saturday. Monday belongs to his wife, Laura Beebe. She makes the most comforting quilts you ever hugged. On Tuesday, wish the best of birthdays to Lyrae Littlefield and Kate Malkie.

Heard on Main Street: A smile is an inexpensive way to improve your looks. And it makes you feel happier as well.