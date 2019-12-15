Photos: Christmas in Edgartown

Photos: Christmas in EdgartownBy Lexi Pline - December 15, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 18 Santa rode in on a vintage Edgartown fire truck. — Lexi Pline Brian Cote, of Melrose, came to Edgartown ready to get festive. — Lexi Pline Alden Hawkins, with Chappaquiddick Wood Company, throws candy to kids during the parade. — Lexi Pline Not even the rain could tamp Frosty’s spirit. — Lexi Pline William Hagerty, 2, plays with bears in the Teddy Bear Suite. — Lexi Pline Lucas Look serves Wharf chowder. — Lexi Pline Katie Dawson, from The Wharf, serves chowder at the Red Stocking Fund’s annual contest. — Lexi Pline Chowder from the Black Dog. — Lexi Pline Rose Guerin played Christmas tunes during the chowder contest. — Lexi Pline Jim Osborn and Michael Cochran, members of “Like the Dickens,” sang carols at the chowder contest. — Lexi Pline There were teddy bears of all shapes and sizes at the Teddy Bear Suite. — Lexi Pline Nico Evans, 2, examines sea life specimines. — Lexi Pline James Spellman 2, was very interested in the live snake brought in by Felix Neck. — Lexi Pline Josey Kirkland, an educator with Felix Neck, gives a lesson about island birds. — Lexi Pline Maegan, Ally and Maddy Condon use the photo truck at Christmas in Edgartown. — Lexi Pline The Edgartown Lighthouse was lit up for the holidays. — Lexi Pline Visitors took photos in front of the newly-lit Edgartown lighthouse. — Lexi Pline Scarlet Bresnehan, 3, was given a tophat by Joe Jervais, a member of “Like the Dickens.” — Lexi Pline