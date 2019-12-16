State sets standard on PFAS

On Friday the state filed draft regulations setting a standard for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at 20 parts per trillion for the sum of six PFAS compounds, something Martha’s Vineyard Airport officials knew was coming because of the airport’s ongoing testing and treatment for the emerging contaminant.

A press release issued Friday by the state Executive Office for Energy and Environmental Affairs also indicated $24 million has been set aside in a supplemental budget for water infrastructure, including PFAS testing and remediation.

“The protective standards being filed today are significant steps to protect public health from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through stringent standards and continued assistance to communities dealing with contamination, including funding to both test and treat affected water sources, our administration will continue to take all needed steps to address PFAS and ensure residents are provided with clean, healthy drinking water.”

Friday’s announcement came a year to the date that airport officials held a public meeting with property owners south of the airport to announce they were expanding the investigation of PFAS and working on a remediation plan. Since then, the airport’s consultant Tetra Tech Ron Myrick has filed remediation plans, installed treatment systems, and continues to monitor test wells.

The airport launched its investigation while PFAS was still relatively unknown. Myrick suggested the airport get ahead of it knowing that the firefighting foam used to battle jet engine fires contains PFAS.

The draft standards are more stringent than any other state. The federal Environmental Protection Agency has not yet set a standard for PFAS.

According to the release, the state has also finalized standards for soil and groundwater cleanup becoming only one of two states with comprehensive standards for soil and groundwater cleanup. “The standards will require parties that are responsible for contamination to clean up groundwater that could be used as drinking water to meet a standard of 20 ppt for the sum of six PFAS compounds,” the release states. “The cleanup standard also establishes specific PFAS limits for soils, and was developed utilizing the latest research on health effects associated with PFAS.”

Public hearings have been scheduled across the state to allow the public to comment on the draft regulations. The closest hearing to the Island will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 am at MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office in Lakeville. Comments will be accepted through Feb. 28.

PFAS has been linked to health risks particularly with pregnant or nursing women and infants.