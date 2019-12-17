Agatha M. Breidenbach, 83, of Iliff, Colo., died peacefully on Dec. 16, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, with her eldest daughter at her side.

The youngest daughter of eight children born to Stephen Anthony and Irene Breidenbach, Agatha was born on Oct. 5, 1936, in Padroni, Colo. Agatha worked on the family farm and attended and graduated from Iliff High School in 1954, and in the same year was named the Logan County Rodeo Queen. She married Kenneth L. Kloberdanz on August 24, 1955, and raised three daughters while residing in Middletown, N.J.

Agatha moved to New York in 1979, where she discovered herself and appreciated all the city interactions presented to her. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and taking adventures to Martha’s Vineyard, Vermont, and other locations with her longtime companion in his single-engine plane. Agatha was a devoted mother, aunt, and grandmother, and moved to the Vineyard in 1999 to be “Granny” nanny to her youngest grandson. Agatha moved back to her hometown of Iliff in 2013. She will forever be remembered for her kindness, compassion, generosity, honesty, kindred spirit, magical expressions, and “quirky quotes.”

Agatha was preceded in death by parents Stephen A. and Mary Irene (Deranleau) Breidenbach; sisters Rosemary Breidenbach, Annabelle (Roy) Miller, Leona (Leland) Smith, and Frances (Delbert) Kulbe; brothers Stephen Breidenbach, Edward (Mary Ellen) Breidenbach, and Frank (Jerry) Breidenbach; and former husband Kenneth Kloberdanz. She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Danz, Tamera Kloberdanz, and Wendy Caldwell; three grandchildren, Gregg and Mark Ault, and Zachary Danz; and sister-in-law Pearly Breidenbach. A celebration of life will be held in Sterling, Colo., in the New Year.

