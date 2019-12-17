Bake and tag sales raise funds for Ugandan school

1 of 4

In less than two hours, fourth graders at the West Tisbury School raised $700.02 from a bake sale and tag sale to help build a dance school in Uganda.

Last fall, the Yard and visiting artist Godfrey Muwulya worked with fourth grade students from Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, and fourth and fifth grade students from Chilmark, to teach them dances from East Africa. Each classroom trained with Muwulya on a dance from a different region of Uganda, learning about the purpose of the piece, its history, and facts about the people of the region. Muwulya also told students about his desire to open a school in Uganda to continue teaching dance.

After learning the pieces, students competed in an East African dance battle at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. West Tisbury School came out on top, and was awarded the title of East African Dance Honoree.

Feeling moved by Muwulya’s story and wanting to give back, fourth grade students held a brainstorming session with their teachers Dyan Demers and Kevin Casey, and came up with the idea for a bake sale and tag sale to help raise money for Muwulya’s GoFundMe page.

Muwulya founded the Rhythm Uganda Orphanage, which houses, feeds, and educates children. Two and a half years ago, Muwulya found land where he could build the school in Namasuba-Kikajjo, near Kampala, the capital of Uganda, but needs $15,000 to build the first block of classroom for ages 3 to 8. The entire project, which will include additional rooms for more grade levels, and roofing and painting, will cost $50,000.

Students brought in cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats for the bake sale, and clothing, games, books, and gifts of all kinds for the tag sale. Items ranged in price from $1 to $5, while baked goods were a suggested donation of $1 apiece.

It was a mad dash to the school lobby Friday afternoon, as students bought sweet treats and gifts for the holidays.

Students also worked the fundraiser into their zero-waste week. All baked goods were brought in with reusable containers and dishes.

Speaking to The Times Monday, Demers said students were beside themselves with excitement about raising the funds, and want to continue fundraising.

“The tag and bake sale has sparked a fire,” Demers said.

People wishing to contribute to Muwulya’s GoFundMe can do so at bit.ly/Godfreyschool.