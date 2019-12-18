2019 Farm Neck Foundation grants

The Farm Neck Foundation has announced $49,000 in grants to 18 Island organizations. Each year, the Farm Neck Foundation gives out grants to fund projects across the Island. The foundation is the charitable arm of Farm Neck Golf Club, and provides assistance exclusively to Martha’s Vineyard.

The largest grants were $5,000 for the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, to fund their photographic time-capsule project, and $5,000 for Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, which will pay for short-term stays at a hotel for medically compromised homeless Island residents.

Other grants included $4,000 for Camp Jabberwocky to fund a scholarship, $3,000 to the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society for its Science on Screen program, $2,500 for the Aquinnah Cultural Center, to continue educating Island students about the history and culture of the Wampanoag people, and $2,500 to the Yard to build a custom computer for video editing.

For a full list of grants and the Island projects they are funding, visit bit.ly/FNFgrants.