Aquinnah: Carl Widdis’s tree

Pam Glavin called me the other day, and told me that she is putting up Carl’s tree again this year. This is a tradition that Pam started when Carl Widdis passed away. She wanted a way for Carl’s spirit to live on, as he was so generous and giving of himself. Pam puts a small tree at his graveside every holiday season, where people can go and promise to do a good deed for someone in the spirit of Carl. You can also go and just talk to Carl about what’s on your mind, as long as you find a way to help someone else later. The tree, complete with twinkling lights, will be up by the end of the week, and will remain up until spring. Thanks for reminding us what the holidays are all about, Pam and Carl.

The Town Christmas Party is on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5 pm. Come one, come all. There will be a delicious meal (if everyone brings a dish to share), Santa, presents (for the children; don’t get too excited), cookie decorating, music, and lots of good fellowship among neighbors. It is one of the best parties in Aquinnah, but only if everyone comes.

The Aquinnah library will host a family-friendly pizza and movie at 5 pm on Thursday, Dec. 19. On Saturday, they will host a holiday party from 2 to 4 pm, along with a special craft time, “holiday wrapping paper.” Story time is still Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. As of press time, it’s not clear if the library is going to be open on Tuesday, Dec. 24, or Tuesday, Dec. 31, so give a call before you head over there.

The Outermost Inn is open for lunch and/or Sunday brunch for another couple of weeks. Lunch is served Thursday through Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, and Sunday brunch is from 10 am to 2 pm, but get there early. They will close on Jan. 6.

At Pathways this week: On Thursday, Dec. 19, they will host a “Soup Social” to celebrate their 10th anniversary of “keeping a light on in Chilmark.” Come and share some bread, soup, and conversation from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. On Friday, Dec. 20, they will present “Oceans Film Shorts” at 7 pm. Pathways will be closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 3 for the winter holiday.

The Gay Head Community Baptist Church will hold services at 5 pm on Christmas Eve. This is always a lovely ceremony, right here in our town. If you are looking for something flashier, the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will hold its annual Christmas Pageant at the Ag Hall on Dec. 24 at 5 pm.

The West Tisbury School is holding a 5K/Polar Plunge for the WTS Scholarship Fund on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. To register, go to wtisburyschool.org. They are also looking for volunteers and sponsors. The school is also hosting a coat swap from now through Jan. 15. You can take or leave coats in the school lobby.

Happy winter solstice, everyone! The days are supposed to be getting longer now, right? Happy birthday to Theresa Manning, who celebrates the day after the solstice, on Dec. 22, and to Christina Montoya, who celebrates on Christmas Day.