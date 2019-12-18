Aquinnah considers eliminating librarian benefits

Aquinnah selectmen discussed the possibility of eliminating benefits for a part-time appointed position at the library at a meeting Monday.

Town administrator Jeff Madison said that providing benefits for a 20.5-hour-per-week position adds “a significant amount to the town’s contribution to other post-employment benefits and anticipated retirement benefits over the long haul.”

Madison said he is not encouraging selectmen to go in one direction or the other, but that he suggests they consider a change to the position.

“Several names have come up who would be willing to take the job on a part-time basis for less than the benefited position,” Madison said. “I think it behooves the town to at least consider the long-term financial aspect of these jobs at the library.”

Although Madison said he felt obligated to bring the issue to selectmen, he voiced his support for the library as a community hub and a center for learning. “I completely support the library. I want to see the library grow and get more stuff in it,” Madison said. “But part of that growth would be to reallocate existing resources to allow for capital improvements that are needed there.”

Madison asked selectmen whether the library really needs three positions that receive benefits. “Maybe it can operate without that,” he said. “It would save the town a significant amount of money.”

Juli Vanderhoop, chair of the board of selectmen, suggested an in-depth meeting with the board of library trustees to determine the merit of continuing to have four employees at the library, and whether or not the appointed part-time position is worth including benefits.

Audience member Wendy Swolinzki suggested making the appointed position 19 hours a week instead of 20.5 in order to avoid providing benefits, which requires at least 20 hours per week.

But Vanderhoop said this issue should have been considered prior to the start of budget season. “This is now the 11th hour. We need to be proactive and come together ahead of time to discuss these positions every year,” Vanderhoop said. “These jobs are very important to our community, but we have a very tight budget in this town.”