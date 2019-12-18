Chilmark: The end of an era

Today marks the end of an era with the closing of Chilmark Chocolates, an outpost of yummy tidings in the off-season especially. We thank you for your service to our community through your practice of inclusion, besides the unwavering support of so many Island organizations through donations, whether it was just getting some chocolate at our local Post Office or bank, or bidding at a local auction. I look forward to learning where everyone’s lives lead them anew.

This winter will feel a little different without the Food Truck and Chilmark Chocolates, but Pathway’s first Soup Social happens Thursday, Dec. 19. Come share bread, soup, and conversation from 5:30 to 7:30pm. All are welcome, this is a free event, and if you feel like bringing something to share, that is welcome too. I look forward to joining in after the holidays.

Schools close after a half-day on Friday for two weeks, reopening on Jan. 6. Only one more week of hunting season. Our library and town offices will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

I wish to send condolences to seasonal resident Joan Nathan on the death of her husband, attorney Allan Gerson. Also I send condolences to their daughter, Merissa Gerson, and their extended family and friends. Please read about his extraordinary life in The New York Times obit, bit.ly/GersonObituary.

Pam Glavin, widow of Carl Widdiss, continues her annual tradition of putting up a Magical Christmas Tree at his gravesite in the Gay Head Cemetery, on Rose Meadow Way off State Road. Stop by and put a decoration on the tree in honor of Carl; write a note with “a promise to do a good deed for someone in need” in Carl’s honor.

Basin Road is open for holiday shopping on the weekends. Don’t forget gas at Texaco (or some hot coffee), or chowder ready to eat from Menemsha Fish Market (besides some fresh catch of the day).

Chilmark Community Church hot suppers will begin again next year. Thursday Strings from 10 to 11 am is a drop-in; bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group at noon. All ages welcome at the Service of Lessons and Carols and Candles, highlighted by the golden harp played by Sandra Bittemann Atwood on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 5 pm.

Sadly we will be losing Marlan Sigelman from our local library when she moves along with her partner to Tucson, Ariz., where they hope to open a bookstore in the future. Wishing her all the best on her future endeavors.

Celebrate at the Chilmark Public Library with the Vineyard Classic Brass Ensemble presenting its repertoire of holiday classics on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The book sale runs through Dec. 28. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Afterschool crafts with Irene are on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Assistant director Rizwan Malik will be set up in the meeting room to help you learn how to use Libby, Kanopy, or Mango Languages. Please call the library to sign up for a 15-minute slot, and tell them what you are interested in learning and what device you will be bringing (iPhone, Kindle), Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 to 2 pm. Ask Rizwan about the Kids Winter Reading Program, Dec. 21 to March 1. Food for Fines is on at our library, or just bring your unexpired donations to the purple Food Pantry collection bin opposite the circulation desk. Pathways Arts hosts a Friday, Dec. 20, Evening of Ocean Shorts at 7 pm; doors open at 6:30pm. Then they’ll be taking a break until the New Year. All events are free, donations welcome. Learn more about presenting and offerings at pathwaysmv.org.

The M.V. Hebrew Center celebrates Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 6:30 pm in Vineyard Haven. The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury invites everyone to its annual Christmas Pageant at the Ag Hall on Dec. 24 at 5 pm.

There is a Jan. 8, 2020, deadline for a 1,200-square-foot affordable housing condo in Edgartown. Learn more at bit.ly/MagnoliaWay.

The new hours for our building Inspector are Tuesday and Thursday, 1 to 5 pm.

All are welcome to join in for Caroling at Windemere, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 3 pm.

Have a great week, enjoy holiday lights, but especially the natural, changing light of our home skies.