A ‘Climate Solutions for the Vineyard’ presentation

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will present the next event in the “Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” series. According to a press release, this month, Marc Rosenbaum, building systems engineer, will speak about how to kick the fossil fuel habit in your home and business. He will explain that a renewable energy future includes retrofitting buildings for lower energy use, replacing propane or oil systems with electric heat pumps for heating and hot water, and generating renewable electricity. This event is free and open to the public.

“Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” is a monthly series intended to help the Island community prepare for, adapt to, and be part of solutions to the climate crisis. This series is presented by the Island Climate Action Network.