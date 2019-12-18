Disagrees with Rep. Fernandes

To the Editor:

I was amused by our off-Island state representative Dylan Fernandes’ editorial (“Taking on issues at the State House,” Dec. 4). He must be residing in an alternative universe; I read this on the same day that unemployment reached a record low of 3.5 percent with 266,000 jobs added, and wages are up 3 percent or more.

His spin on the “Janus decision” was biased, as union workers are no longer obligated to have a percentage of their wages confiscated to prop up the union bosses. Yes, “workers rights” do include the option not to participate in the extortion of your hard-earned wages.

Like-minded free-thinking individuals are waking up to business as usual at the local, state, and federal level.

Laura Smith

Tampa, Fla.